Diplomatic Dialogues: Starmer and Trump Tackle Iran-Israel Tensions

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer engaged in talks with U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday, addressing the military confrontations in the Iran-Israel conflict. Their dialogue underscored the pivotal role of diplomacy, Starmer's spokeswoman noted.

Expressing Britain's unease, Starmer highlighted the nation's serious concerns over Iran's nuclear activities during the conversation.

The leaders' communication comes at a time when international tensions are high, with both nations seeking a collaborative approach to de-escalation and global security.

(With inputs from agencies.)