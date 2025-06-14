High-Stakes Legal Battle Over Wrongful Deportation of Kilmar Abrego Garcia

Kilmar Abrego Garcia, deported from the U.S. to El Salvador, has pleaded not guilty to conspiracy charges regarding migrant smuggling. The defense, led by William Allensworth, entered the plea in a Nashville hearing, disputing federal prosecutors' call for his detention pending trial.

The indictment portrays Abrego, accused of over 100 migrant transportations between Texas and Maryland, as a central figure in a smuggling ring. His alleged activities included the transporting of both firearms and drugs, leading to potential life sentences if convicted.

The legal drama intertwines with a larger debate on Donald Trump's immigration policies. Critics argue that Abrego's case reflects a prioritization of deportations over due process. Prosecutors, however, see his return from deportation as a judicial necessity amidst allegations of administrative mistakes.