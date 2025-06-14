Judge Blocks State Department's Reorganization Plan Amid Legal Dispute

A federal judge in California has issued a temporary halt on the U.S. State Department's reorganization plan, which would result in nearly 2,000 layoffs. Judge Susan Illston, based in San Francisco, asserted that her earlier ruling in May, preventing federal layoffs at President Donald Trump's behest, applies to the State Department's proposed overhaul announced in April.

The State Department maintained that its reorganization plan preceded a February executive order and subsequent White House memo advocating mass layoffs. However, Illston noted that State Department documents, including a recent budget proposal to Congress, directly reference Trump's executive order, falling under her previous decision's scope.

The injunction is part of a lawsuit brought forward by unions and other entities, while the State Department has indicated intent to continue its restructuring plan by July 1. Meanwhile, the Trump administration seeks to overturn Illston's decision at the U.S. Supreme Court. This legal battle raises questions about the executive branch's authority to restructure federal agencies without legislative consent.

(With inputs from agencies.)