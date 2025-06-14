Left Menu

Judge Blocks State Department's Reorganization Plan Amid Legal Dispute

A federal judge temporarily halted the U.S. State Department's reorganization plan, aimed at laying off nearly 2,000 employees, citing it falls under a barred executive order by President Trump. The ruling, part of a broader lawsuit, challenges the legality of downsizing federal agencies without Congressional approval.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-06-2025 01:41 IST | Created: 14-06-2025 01:41 IST
Judge Blocks State Department's Reorganization Plan Amid Legal Dispute
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A federal judge in California has issued a temporary halt on the U.S. State Department's reorganization plan, which would result in nearly 2,000 layoffs. Judge Susan Illston, based in San Francisco, asserted that her earlier ruling in May, preventing federal layoffs at President Donald Trump's behest, applies to the State Department's proposed overhaul announced in April.

The State Department maintained that its reorganization plan preceded a February executive order and subsequent White House memo advocating mass layoffs. However, Illston noted that State Department documents, including a recent budget proposal to Congress, directly reference Trump's executive order, falling under her previous decision's scope.

The injunction is part of a lawsuit brought forward by unions and other entities, while the State Department has indicated intent to continue its restructuring plan by July 1. Meanwhile, the Trump administration seeks to overturn Illston's decision at the U.S. Supreme Court. This legal battle raises questions about the executive branch's authority to restructure federal agencies without legislative consent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
2
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India
3
In the Air: The Hidden Impact of Pollution on Fetal Brain Development

In the Air: The Hidden Impact of Pollution on Fetal Brain Development

 Global
4
Shoot-at-Sight Orders in Dhubri Amid Rising Tensions

Shoot-at-Sight Orders in Dhubri Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025