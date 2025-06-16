Fatal Encounter: Farmer Electrocuted by Trap in Kerala

A tragic incident unfolded in Kerala's Alappuzha district on Monday morning when Sivankutty, a 68-year-old farmer from Thamarakulam, lost his life after encountering an illegal electric trap.

The trap, intended for wild boars, was allegedly set by the farmer's neighbor, inadvertently delivering a fatal electric shock.

In a mysterious twist, the neighbor, who initially assisted in taking Sivankutty to the hospital, has since disappeared, sparking a police search. Authorities have dispatched the victim's body for postmortem examination to gather more evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)