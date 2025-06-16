ED Uncovers Deceptive Pakistani National Operating Under False Indian Identity
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a chargesheet against a Pakistani national, Ajad Mallik, living as an Indian in Kolkata, for money laundering. Operating under false Indian identities, he facilitated illegal cross-border remittances for Bangladeshis. The deception involved creating fake IDs for illegal activities, including hawala transactions.
- Country:
- India
The Enforcement Directorate has taken a decisive step by filing a chargesheet against a Pakistani national, Ajad Mallik, accused of living in Kolkata under fraudulent Indian identities. This development comes as part of a crackdown on money laundering and illegal cross-border financial transactions.
Mallik, the man at the center of the investigation, was apprehended by authorities following allegations of laundering funds through fake Indian IDs for Bangladeshi nationals. Operating under aliases, he facilitated illegal remittances via a well-organized hawala network, exploiting online financial platforms like 'Bkash'.
The charges unveiled by the ED also highlight Mallik's involvement in document forgery and illicit visa processing for Bangladeshis looking to travel abroad. While the legal proceedings advance, the court has scheduled a hearing to further unravel this intricate web of financial deception.
(With inputs from agencies.)
