KEM Hospital Denies Waterlogging Claims Amid Mumbai Downpour

Mumbai's KEM Hospital faced scrutiny following reports of waterlogging after a recent downpour, which the administration calls inaccurate. The Bombay High Court reviewed footage depicting potential deluge within hospital corridors.

However, KEM officials clarified that intense rainfall and wind led to rainwater accumulation, but it dissipated quickly. Notably, critical patient care areas remained operational and unaffected, with services continuing seamlessly.

In response, the hospital has erected a temporary cover to protect against future incidents while municipal authorities conduct further inspections as directed by the court, amid ongoing focus on ensuring uninterrupted patient care.