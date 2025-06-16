Left Menu

KEM Hospital Denies Waterlogging Claims Amid Mumbai Downpour

KEM Hospital in Mumbai refuted claims of waterlogging during recent heavy rains, stating rainwater accumulation was brief and misleadingly reported. The hospital assured no patient treatment areas were affected. A temporary shed is now installed to prevent recurrence, as ordered by the Bombay High Court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-06-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 16:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai's KEM Hospital faced scrutiny following reports of waterlogging after a recent downpour, which the administration calls inaccurate. The Bombay High Court reviewed footage depicting potential deluge within hospital corridors.

However, KEM officials clarified that intense rainfall and wind led to rainwater accumulation, but it dissipated quickly. Notably, critical patient care areas remained operational and unaffected, with services continuing seamlessly.

In response, the hospital has erected a temporary cover to protect against future incidents while municipal authorities conduct further inspections as directed by the court, amid ongoing focus on ensuring uninterrupted patient care.

