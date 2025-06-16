Zoram People's Movement Topples BJP in Mizoram's CADC

The BJP's leadership in Mizoram's Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) came to an end as Molin Kumar Chakma was voted out in a no-confidence motion. This political shift occurred during a special session convened by CADC Chairman Lakkhan Chakma.

The Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) now holds the majority with 16 members in the 20-member council, signaling its intention to form the next executive committee. The move follows 12 BJP members' defection to the ZPM.

The CADC, formed under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, administers legislative, executive, and judicial functions for the Chakma tribes. It is headquartered in Chawngte or Kamalangar, Lawngtlai district.

(With inputs from agencies.)