Left Menu

Zoram People's Movement Topples BJP in Mizoram's CADC

The BJP-led executive committee in Mizoram's Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) was ousted following a no-confidence motion. The Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) gained the majority and is poised to claim leadership. Originally formed in 1972, CADC oversees governance for Chakma tribals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 16-06-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 16:49 IST
Zoram People's Movement Topples BJP in Mizoram's CADC
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP's leadership in Mizoram's Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) came to an end as Molin Kumar Chakma was voted out in a no-confidence motion. This political shift occurred during a special session convened by CADC Chairman Lakkhan Chakma.

The Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) now holds the majority with 16 members in the 20-member council, signaling its intention to form the next executive committee. The move follows 12 BJP members' defection to the ZPM.

The CADC, formed under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, administers legislative, executive, and judicial functions for the Chakma tribes. It is headquartered in Chawngte or Kamalangar, Lawngtlai district.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties.

Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties...

 Global
2
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025