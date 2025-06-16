Tensions Soar: French Ban on Israeli Weapons at Paris Airshow Sparks Controversy

France has taken controversial action against Israeli defense companies at the Paris Airshow, shuttering their stands due to offensive weapon displays. This has provoked backlash from Israel, which denounced the move as policy-driven and politically motivated.

Officials and defense companies from Israel accused France of attempting to eliminate competition, noting past tensions due to differing stances on international military actions. The decision comes amid increasing French scrutiny on Israeli military activities.

U.S. Republican figures also criticized the French decision, calling it absurd. The airshow organizer is in talks to resolve the disagreements, while French authorities remained silent on the contentious issue.

