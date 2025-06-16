Left Menu

Tensions Soar: French Ban on Israeli Weapons at Paris Airshow Sparks Controversy

France shut down Israeli company stands at the Paris Airshow for displaying offensive weapons, sparking tensions between the two allied nations. The decision has drawn criticism and is seen as politically motivated. French authorities did not immediately comment, while Israeli officials and U.S. politicians denounced the move.

Updated: 16-06-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 17:19 IST
Tensions Soar: French Ban on Israeli Weapons at Paris Airshow Sparks Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

France has taken controversial action against Israeli defense companies at the Paris Airshow, shuttering their stands due to offensive weapon displays. This has provoked backlash from Israel, which denounced the move as policy-driven and politically motivated.

Officials and defense companies from Israel accused France of attempting to eliminate competition, noting past tensions due to differing stances on international military actions. The decision comes amid increasing French scrutiny on Israeli military activities.

U.S. Republican figures also criticized the French decision, calling it absurd. The airshow organizer is in talks to resolve the disagreements, while French authorities remained silent on the contentious issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

