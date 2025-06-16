Viral Video Sparks Outrage: Rapido Driver Slaps Woman Passenger
A Rapido bike taxi driver allegedly slapped a female passenger following a heated argument over his rash driving. The incident, caught on video, shows the woman falling to the ground. Police have registered a case against the driver, while Rapido declined to comment, citing it as a legal matter.
- Country:
- India
A Rapido bike taxi driver was caught on camera slapping a woman passenger after a dispute over alleged rash driving. The violent incident unfolded on June 13 as the woman was heading to her workplace in Jayanagar, resulting in her demanding the driver halt the ride.
The woman confronted the driver over his reckless driving, which led to a verbal confrontation. She reportedly refused to pay the fare or return the helmet, sparking the argument further. Rapido has not commented, referring to it as a police matter.
The altercation has gained significant attention on social media as the video went viral. In response, Jayanagar police are investigating after persuading the woman to lodge a formal complaint, leading to charges against the accused driver.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Airport Altercation: Cab Drivers Clash with Staff
Local BJP Leader's Fatal Altercation: An Investigation Unfolds
Tragic Night: Truck Driver's Fatal Altercation
Rash Ride Leads to Altercation: Rapido Driver Slaps Passenger in Viral Video
Viral Incident: Rapido Rider Allegedly Slaps Woman After Rash Driving Spat