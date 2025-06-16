Left Menu

Viral Video Sparks Outrage: Rapido Driver Slaps Woman Passenger

A Rapido bike taxi driver allegedly slapped a female passenger following a heated argument over his rash driving. The incident, caught on video, shows the woman falling to the ground. Police have registered a case against the driver, while Rapido declined to comment, citing it as a legal matter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-06-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 17:25 IST
Viral Video Sparks Outrage: Rapido Driver Slaps Woman Passenger
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Rapido bike taxi driver was caught on camera slapping a woman passenger after a dispute over alleged rash driving. The violent incident unfolded on June 13 as the woman was heading to her workplace in Jayanagar, resulting in her demanding the driver halt the ride.

The woman confronted the driver over his reckless driving, which led to a verbal confrontation. She reportedly refused to pay the fare or return the helmet, sparking the argument further. Rapido has not commented, referring to it as a police matter.

The altercation has gained significant attention on social media as the video went viral. In response, Jayanagar police are investigating after persuading the woman to lodge a formal complaint, leading to charges against the accused driver.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties.

Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties...

 Global
2
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025