Viral Video Sparks Outrage: Rapido Driver Slaps Woman Passenger

A Rapido bike taxi driver was caught on camera slapping a woman passenger after a dispute over alleged rash driving. The violent incident unfolded on June 13 as the woman was heading to her workplace in Jayanagar, resulting in her demanding the driver halt the ride.

The woman confronted the driver over his reckless driving, which led to a verbal confrontation. She reportedly refused to pay the fare or return the helmet, sparking the argument further. Rapido has not commented, referring to it as a police matter.

The altercation has gained significant attention on social media as the video went viral. In response, Jayanagar police are investigating after persuading the woman to lodge a formal complaint, leading to charges against the accused driver.

