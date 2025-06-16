Left Menu

Tanzania's Opposition Leader Stands Solo in Treason Trial Amidst Controversy

Tanzanian opposition leader Tundu Lissu has been granted permission to represent himself in his treason trial. Lissu, who has faced legal and physical threats, criticizes the ruling party's dominance and inadequate electoral reforms. Concerns over unfair trial conditions and human rights violations against the opposition persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Daressalaam | Updated: 16-06-2025 17:58 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 17:58 IST
Tundu Lissu

Tanzania's main opposition leader, Tundu Lissu, received judicial permission on Monday to self-represent in his ongoing treason trial. The decision comes after prison authorities allegedly restricted his access to private consultations with his legal team.

Amid facing treason charges for proposing electoral reforms before the upcoming elections, Lissu's Chadema party has condemned the lack of an independent electoral commission and the predominant influence of the ruling CCM party since 1961.

Lissu, who previously survived an assassination attempt, asserts that his rights have been routinely violated during pre-trial detention, notably restricted privacy with his lawyers and improper detention conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

