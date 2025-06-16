Security Preparations Intensify for Amarnath Yatra 2025
Security measures for the 2025 Amarnath Yatra were thoroughly reviewed at the Shadipora transit camp. Maqsood-ul-Zaman, the DIG of North Kashmir Range, led the assessment, emphasizing strategic deployment and emergency preparedness. The focus was on ensuring the safety and convenience of pilgrims traveling via the Baltal route.
- Country:
- India
Security protocols for the Amarnath Yatra 2025 were put under scrutiny on Monday at the Shadipora transit camp. This site serves as a temporary abode for thousands of pilgrims on their way to the holy shrine, located on the Baltal route, officials revealed.
Maqsood-ul-Zaman, Deputy Inspector General of Police for North Kashmir Range, spearheaded a comprehensive security review. Accompanied by SSP Bandipora Harmeet Singh and senior officials from the CRPF, the team evaluated deployment strategies, surveillance systems, and emergency protocols.
The focus was on strategic deployment, crowd management, real-time intelligence, and effective convoy movement regulation. Emphasizing pilgrim safety, the DIG directed agencies to maintain high alert and synergy throughout the operation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Assam: Ambubachi Mela 2025 to be held from June 22-26; nearly 10 lakh pilgrims expected
Pakistan invites Sikh pilgrims to attend two events in Lahore this month
Indian Pilgrims Unite for a Spiritual Journey in Saudi Arabia
Pilgrims Brave Heat for Sacred Hajj Journey
Dramatic Escape: Pilgrims Survive Helicopter's Emergency Landing in Rudraprayag