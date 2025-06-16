Security Preparations Intensify for Amarnath Yatra 2025

Security protocols for the Amarnath Yatra 2025 were put under scrutiny on Monday at the Shadipora transit camp. This site serves as a temporary abode for thousands of pilgrims on their way to the holy shrine, located on the Baltal route, officials revealed.

Maqsood-ul-Zaman, Deputy Inspector General of Police for North Kashmir Range, spearheaded a comprehensive security review. Accompanied by SSP Bandipora Harmeet Singh and senior officials from the CRPF, the team evaluated deployment strategies, surveillance systems, and emergency protocols.

The focus was on strategic deployment, crowd management, real-time intelligence, and effective convoy movement regulation. Emphasizing pilgrim safety, the DIG directed agencies to maintain high alert and synergy throughout the operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)