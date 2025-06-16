Left Menu

Unmasking the Cyber Extortion Racket: Two Arrested in Dating App Scam

Two men, Shyam Singh and Mangal Singh, were arrested for allegedly extorting a man via a fake dating app profile by threatening to release an explicit video recording. The Shahdara police traced the extortion money to a bank account linked to the suspects, unveiling a web of deceitful bank accounts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 18:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a chilling tale of cyber manipulation, two men have been arrested for allegedly extorting a victim through a deceptive dating app scheme. The culprits, Shyam Singh and Mangal Singh, were apprehended after allegedly luring a man into a compromising video call, which they secretly recorded.

Authorities report that the victim, drawn in by a dating app profile under the name 'Nandini', was coerced into paying Rs 35,000 after threats to publicize the incriminating footage. Alarmed by escalating demands, he sought help from Shahdara's cyber police station.

An investigation revealed a complex network of fraudulent bank accounts managed by Shyam Singh. Devices tied to the scam were seized, but an associate named Aamir remains at large. The case highlights growing concerns over cybercrimes linked to online banking fraud.

