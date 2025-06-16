Left Menu

Tragic Well Cleaning Incident Claims Two Lives in Madhya Pradesh

Two labourers died from suspected asphyxiation while cleaning a well in Seoni, Madhya Pradesh. The victims, Sonu Uike and Ashok Dhurve, lost consciousness due to lack of oxygen 25-30 feet down the well. Despite rescue efforts, they were pronounced dead at the district hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoni | Updated: 16-06-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 18:19 IST
Tragic Well Cleaning Incident Claims Two Lives in Madhya Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tragedy struck in Seoni city, Madhya Pradesh, as two labourers lost their lives in a suspected asphyxiation incident. The men were cleaning a well in the Sindhi Colony area when they suddenly fainted.

Identified as Sonu Uike (30) and Ashok Dhurve, they experienced oxygen deprivation after descending 25-30 feet, according to Kotwali police station in-charge Kishore Wamankar. Local authorities and the State Disaster Emergency Response Force launched a rescue mission upon receiving news of the mishap.

Despite the swift response, the duo was declared dead upon arrival at the district hospital. The incident raises concerns about safety protocols and further investigation is underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties.

Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties...

 Global
2
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025