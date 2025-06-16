Tragic Well Cleaning Incident Claims Two Lives in Madhya Pradesh

Tragedy struck in Seoni city, Madhya Pradesh, as two labourers lost their lives in a suspected asphyxiation incident. The men were cleaning a well in the Sindhi Colony area when they suddenly fainted.

Identified as Sonu Uike (30) and Ashok Dhurve, they experienced oxygen deprivation after descending 25-30 feet, according to Kotwali police station in-charge Kishore Wamankar. Local authorities and the State Disaster Emergency Response Force launched a rescue mission upon receiving news of the mishap.

Despite the swift response, the duo was declared dead upon arrival at the district hospital. The incident raises concerns about safety protocols and further investigation is underway.

