Rash Ride Leads to Altercation: Rapido Driver Slaps Passenger in Viral Video
An altercation between a Rapido bike taxi rider and a female passenger led to a physical confrontation in Jayanagar after an argument over rash driving. The incident, caught on video, shows the rider slapping the woman. Both parties are under police investigation, and legal action will follow.
- Country:
- India
An altercation caught on camera involving a Rapido bike taxi rider and a female passenger has sparked outrage and a police investigation in Jayanagar. The dispute arose on June 13 over alleged reckless driving.
The incident escalated into a physical confrontation, culminating in the rider slapping the woman. The event was partially recorded on video, which has since gone viral on social media, sparking widespread condemnation.
Authorities say they are investigating the matter thoroughly, with both the rider and the woman involved being questioned. Legal proceedings are expected to follow, pending the completion of the investigation. Rapido has refrained from commenting, labeling it a police matter.
