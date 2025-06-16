Rash Ride Leads to Altercation: Rapido Driver Slaps Passenger in Viral Video

An altercation caught on camera involving a Rapido bike taxi rider and a female passenger has sparked outrage and a police investigation in Jayanagar. The dispute arose on June 13 over alleged reckless driving.

The incident escalated into a physical confrontation, culminating in the rider slapping the woman. The event was partially recorded on video, which has since gone viral on social media, sparking widespread condemnation.

Authorities say they are investigating the matter thoroughly, with both the rider and the woman involved being questioned. Legal proceedings are expected to follow, pending the completion of the investigation. Rapido has refrained from commenting, labeling it a police matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)