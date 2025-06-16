Left Menu

Rash Ride Leads to Altercation: Rapido Driver Slaps Passenger in Viral Video

An altercation between a Rapido bike taxi rider and a female passenger led to a physical confrontation in Jayanagar after an argument over rash driving. The incident, caught on video, shows the rider slapping the woman. Both parties are under police investigation, and legal action will follow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-06-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 19:13 IST
Rash Ride Leads to Altercation: Rapido Driver Slaps Passenger in Viral Video
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An altercation caught on camera involving a Rapido bike taxi rider and a female passenger has sparked outrage and a police investigation in Jayanagar. The dispute arose on June 13 over alleged reckless driving.

The incident escalated into a physical confrontation, culminating in the rider slapping the woman. The event was partially recorded on video, which has since gone viral on social media, sparking widespread condemnation.

Authorities say they are investigating the matter thoroughly, with both the rider and the woman involved being questioned. Legal proceedings are expected to follow, pending the completion of the investigation. Rapido has refrained from commenting, labeling it a police matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties.

Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties...

 Global
2
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025