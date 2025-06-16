Left Menu

Supreme Court to Review New Jersey Crisis Pregnancy Center Case

The U.S. Supreme Court will consider a bid by a New Jersey crisis pregnancy center to block state investigation over alleged deceptive practices. The case tests state regulation of these centers, with constitutional implications on free speech and association, as argued by the center's federal lawsuit.

Updated: 16-06-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 19:18 IST
The U.S. Supreme Court will hear a case from a New Jersey crisis pregnancy center seeking to block a state investigation into its practices. The case could test the state's authority to regulate these centers and explores constitutional issues related to free speech and association under the First Amendment.

First Choice Women's Resource Center, represented by Alliance Defending Freedom, claims the state's investigation violates its constitutional rights. The center appealed after a federal court dismissed its case, arguing the need to challenge a state subpoena in federal court on grounds of free speech and association.

The Supreme Court will review how state authorities can regulate crisis pregnancy centers, which critics say deceive women by not disclosing their anti-abortion stance. The case also tracks similar legal battles, including those in New York concerning the promotion of unproven abortion reversal pills.

(With inputs from agencies.)

