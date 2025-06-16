Anupriya Patel Opens Health Forum to Advance Drug Access Goals

India reaffirmed its position as a trusted global partner in health regulation and access to affordable medicines as Union Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare and Chemicals & Fertilizers, Smt. Anupriya Patel, inaugurated the Second Policymakers’ Forum organized by the Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission (IPC). The four-day event, held from June 16–19, 2025, brought together senior policymakers and drug regulatory authorities from 24 countries to deepen collaboration around India’s flagship Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) and the Indian Pharmacopoeia (IP).

The forum, hosted in New Delhi, is a joint initiative by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in association with the Ministry of External Affairs, reinforcing India’s leadership in global health standards, pharmaceutical access, and health diplomacy.

Expanding Global Recognition of Indian Pharmacopoeia

Delivering her keynote address, Smt. Anupriya Patel underscored India’s growing role as the “pharmacy of the world,” emphasizing that the Indian Pharmacopoeia is increasingly being adopted globally. Notably, Cuba became the 15th country to formally recognize the Indian Pharmacopoeia as a reference book of standards for drugs.

The participating countries included Liberia, Togo, Mali, Sierra Leone, Kenya, Ethiopia, Rwanda, Botswana, Comoros, Seychelles, Madagascar, Papua New Guinea, St. Lucia, Barbados, Chile, and others. Delegates from the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), including Jamaica and Canada, also took part, demonstrating wide international interest in aligning with India’s pharmacopeial benchmarks.

Smt. Patel highlighted that this recognition isn’t just technical but an essential step towards harmonized regulatory standards, safer medicine trade, and global health equity. She reaffirmed that India is committed to capacity-building, knowledge exchange, and deeper regulatory cooperation.

Jan Aushadhi and Vaccine Diplomacy: Pillars of India’s Health Outreach

A major focus of the forum was on India’s transformative public health initiatives:

Jan Aushadhi Kendras, part of PMBJP, were described as “shining examples” of India’s resolve to ensure affordable, quality medicines. These centers have significantly reduced out-of-pocket healthcare expenses, bringing affordable treatment within reach for millions.

Vaccine Leadership: India supplies 70% of WHO vaccines globally. During COVID-19, the Vaccine Maitri initiative supported over 100 countries, showcasing India's dedication to humanitarian health assistance.

Smt. Patel also highlighted India's dominance in generic drug manufacturing, with 14% of generics imported by the US originating from India and India housing the highest number of US FDA-certified drug plants globally.

Global Benchmarking and Regulatory Excellence

India has retained Maturity Level 3 (ML3) under the WHO’s Global Benchmarking Tool (GBT), signifying a robust and mature regulatory system. This status, shared by few developing nations, positions India as a trusted authority in pharmaceutical quality and safety.

Smt. Patel noted, “This is not just a regulatory milestone, but a signal that India is setting the global gold standard in pharmaceutical governance.”

Address by Health Secretary and Strategic Policy Direction

Smt. Punya Salila Srivastava, Union Health Secretary, reiterated India’s “One Earth, One Health” commitment. She detailed major reforms, including:

Establishment of 1.75 lakh Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (Health and Wellness Centres) providing free drugs and diagnostics.

Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY providing ₹5 lakh coverage per family for nearly 40% of India’s population.

Reduction in out-of-pocket expenditure from 70% in 2004 to 40% in 2024, largely due to affordable generics and health coverage expansion.

She also praised the role of AMRIT pharmacies, which ensure low-cost branded medicines and medical devices, and emphasized the importance of bilateral knowledge exchange facilitated by the forum.

Forum Agenda and Knowledge Sharing

The four-day program is designed for in-depth technical exchange, including:

Sessions on pharmacopeial standards, regulatory harmonization, and public health policy impact.

Site visits to: IPC’s laboratories in Ghaziabad A Jan Aushadhi Kendra in Agra Leading pharmaceutical and vaccine manufacturing facilities in Ahmedabad



Delegates will engage with India’s scientific infrastructure and understand implementation frameworks for successful public health programs.

A digital commemorative publication marking IPC’s 15-year journey was also unveiled during the event.

Senior Leadership and Global Collaboration

The event was attended by:

Dr. Neena Malhotra, Secretary (South), Ministry of External Affairs

Dr. Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi, Drug Controller General of India & Scientific Director, IPC

Shri Rajiv Wadhawan, Advisor (Cost), MoHFW

Dr. Ranga Chandrasekhar, Joint Drugs Controller

Shri Ravi Dadhich, CEO, Pharmaceuticals & Medical Devices Bureau of India

Their presence emphasized inter-ministerial collaboration and India’s unified approach to regulatory diplomacy and pharmaceutical leadership.

Towards ‘Health for All’

Concluding her address, Smt. Patel declared, “We remain committed to supporting our partner countries through dialogue, technical assistance, and shared learning. Our collective goal is clear—‘Health for All’—delivered with quality, equity, and trust.”

India’s proactive health diplomacy, anchored in scientific rigor, accessibility, and sustainability, continues to shape the global healthcare landscape, offering a model of equitable healthcare solutions for emerging economies.