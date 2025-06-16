Turkiye's Border: A Refuge Amidst Conflict

At the bustling Gurbulak-Bazargan border crossing, Shirin Talebi anxiously awaits her family's arrival from Tehran, seeking refuge from the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran.

The conflict has intensified, with Iran launching ballistic missiles following Israel's assault on its military infrastructure. Amid fears of prolonged warfare, Turkiye expresses readiness to mediate and resume nuclear negotiations, with President Erdogan engaging in diplomatic discussions with the US and Iran.

Despite concerns of regional security and potential energy disruptions, Turkish authorities refute claims of a refugee surge, maintaining no significant irregular crossings at border gates. Yet, drivers report a noticeable increase in movement, with many Iranians viewing Turkiye as a gateway to Europe.

