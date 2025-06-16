UK Launches National Inquiry into Historic Child Sexual Exploitation Failures

The UK government has initiated a national inquiry in response to an audit highlighting consistent failures in addressing historic child sexual exploitation.

The audit, presented by Baroness Louise Casey, indicated a problematic over-representation among suspects of Asian and Pakistani heritage and a history of avoiding such discussions due to racial sensitivity. The recommendations aim to revamp data collection practices concerning perpetrators' ethnicity.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has agreed to implement all recommendations, including tightening rape laws and clearing convictions of young girls involved in child prostitution. This initiative seeks to rectify past oversights and enforce stricter measures against offenders.

(With inputs from agencies.)