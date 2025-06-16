Left Menu

UK Launches National Inquiry into Historic Child Sexual Exploitation Failures

The UK government has announced a national inquiry following an audit revealing ongoing failures to address and collect data on child sexual exploitation, particularly by men of Pakistani heritage. Recommendations include improving data collection on perpetrators' ethnicity to prevent biases and better protect victims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 16-06-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 21:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The UK government has initiated a national inquiry in response to an audit highlighting consistent failures in addressing historic child sexual exploitation.

The audit, presented by Baroness Louise Casey, indicated a problematic over-representation among suspects of Asian and Pakistani heritage and a history of avoiding such discussions due to racial sensitivity. The recommendations aim to revamp data collection practices concerning perpetrators' ethnicity.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has agreed to implement all recommendations, including tightening rape laws and clearing convictions of young girls involved in child prostitution. This initiative seeks to rectify past oversights and enforce stricter measures against offenders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

