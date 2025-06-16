Left Menu

Harvard Battles Trump Over Foreign Student Ban

A federal judge extended a temporary block on President Trump's order to bar foreign nationals from studying at Harvard. Judge Burroughs aims to issue a ruling soon. Harvard argues the order violates First Amendment rights and has filed lawsuits to challenge it.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-06-2025 22:05 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 22:05 IST
Harvard Battles Trump Over Foreign Student Ban
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A federal judge has extended a temporary order blocking President Trump's plan to prevent foreign nationals from studying at Harvard University. U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs announced the extension during a hearing in Boston as she prepares to rule on a longer-term injunction.

Ian Gershengorn, representing Harvard, emphasized that an injunction is essential to prevent the administration from restricting international students, which Harvard argues violates First Amendment rights. The university contends that Trump's actions are retaliatory and threaten its governance and educational freedom.

Harvard has launched legal actions against the Trump administration's measures, including attempts to freeze funds and revoke its tax-exempt status. The Trump administration cites national security concerns for its stance on foreign students at Harvard.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
2
Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025