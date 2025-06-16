Harvard Battles Trump Over Foreign Student Ban

A federal judge has extended a temporary order blocking President Trump's plan to prevent foreign nationals from studying at Harvard University. U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs announced the extension during a hearing in Boston as she prepares to rule on a longer-term injunction.

Ian Gershengorn, representing Harvard, emphasized that an injunction is essential to prevent the administration from restricting international students, which Harvard argues violates First Amendment rights. The university contends that Trump's actions are retaliatory and threaten its governance and educational freedom.

Harvard has launched legal actions against the Trump administration's measures, including attempts to freeze funds and revoke its tax-exempt status. The Trump administration cites national security concerns for its stance on foreign students at Harvard.

