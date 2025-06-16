Left Menu

Imran Khan's Refusal to Undergo Forensic Tests Could Impact Terrorism Cases

Former Pakistani premier Imran Khan's refusal to undergo forensic tests, including polygraph and photogrammetric analyses, may adversely impact 12 terrorism cases against him. These cases pertain to May 9 riots following Khan's arrest. The court noted Khan's decision as a deliberate tactic to avoid trial implications.

In a significant development, a Pakistani anti-terrorism court declared on Monday that the refusal of former premier, Imran Khan, to submit to forensic procedures might negatively impact 12 terrorism cases linked to the May 9 riots. Judge Manzer Ali Gill emphasized the prosecution's reliance on digital evidence for the trial.

Khan, aged 72, declined polygraph and photogrammetric tests, which were intended for the terrorism cases following the unrest triggered by his arrest at Islamabad High Court in May. The court viewed this as a tactic to obstruct evidence evaluation.

The judge remarked that Khan could later dispute the credibility of the digital evidence by claiming a lack of forensic verification. Despite prosecution's requests for additional time for tests, the court ordered the investigating officer to pursue alternative legal methods to finalize the probe.

