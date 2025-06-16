Left Menu

Empowering Tribes: PESA Initiatives and Progress

The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST), in partnership with the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, held a meeting to review initiatives concerning the welfare of Scheduled Tribes, focusing on the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act, 1996. Discussions covered funding, governance, and training, underscoring the need for tribal self-governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 22:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) teamed up with the Ministry of Panchayati Raj on Monday to review initiatives aimed at safeguarding the rights and improving the welfare of Scheduled Tribes, with an emphasis on the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act (PESA), 1996.

The meeting concentrated on topics such as fund allocation, monitoring the Scheduled Tribe Component, and enhancing grassroots governance through participatory planning, according to an official.

Highlighting recent efforts, the Ministry of Panchayati Raj discussed the proposed Centre of Excellence at Indira Gandhi National Tribal University, creation of a dedicated PESA portal, and the development of gram panchayat plans under PESA. The ministry also emphasized capacity building and awareness initiatives for tribal communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

