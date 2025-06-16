Drama in Minnesota: A Tragic Night of Violence Targets Lawmakers

A federal prosecutor revealed that Vance Boelter, accused of killing a Minnesota lawmaker and wounding another, planned further attacks on two additional lawmakers' homes on the night of the shootings.

Boelter, 57, was apprehended after surrendering to authorities following a statewide manhunt, now faces federal and state charges.

The attack, targeting Democratic officials, raises questions about political motivations. Authorities discovered a list with 70 names, hinting at broader intentions.

(With inputs from agencies.)