Drama in Minnesota: A Tragic Night of Violence Targets Lawmakers
Vance Boelter, accused of killing former Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and wounding Senator John Hoffman, planned further attacks on lawmakers. Posing as a police officer, he targeted Democratic officials. Following a statewide manhunt, Boelter surrendered near his home. Authorities investigate political motives behind this tragic event, leaving Minnesota shaken.
A federal prosecutor revealed that Vance Boelter, accused of killing a Minnesota lawmaker and wounding another, planned further attacks on two additional lawmakers' homes on the night of the shootings.
Boelter, 57, was apprehended after surrendering to authorities following a statewide manhunt, now faces federal and state charges.
The attack, targeting Democratic officials, raises questions about political motivations. Authorities discovered a list with 70 names, hinting at broader intentions.
