Tragedy in the Himalayas: Tempo Traveller Plunge Claims Lives

A catastrophic accident in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul and Spiti district led to the tragic deaths of two individuals and left several others injured. The incident occurred when a tempo traveller, carrying 24 people, plunged into a gorge near Gramphu on the Koksar-Rohtang road.

Authorities have confirmed the demise of two passengers, including a woman, while the injured were promptly transported to a hospital in Manali after receiving initial medical attention. The accident has prompted three police teams to swiftly respond to the scene, assisting with the ongoing rescue operations.

In the wake of this tragedy, the Lahaul and Spiti police have issued a stern warning to motorists, advising against the use of drugs or mobile phones while operating vehicles to prevent future mishaps.

(With inputs from agencies.)