Tragedy in the Himalayas: Tempo Traveller Plunge Claims Lives
A tragic accident occurred in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul and Spiti district when a tempo traveller fell into a gorge, resulting in two fatalities and multiple injuries. Twenty-four people were aboard during the incident. Police have warned against using drugs or mobile phones while driving.
- Country:
- India
A catastrophic accident in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul and Spiti district led to the tragic deaths of two individuals and left several others injured. The incident occurred when a tempo traveller, carrying 24 people, plunged into a gorge near Gramphu on the Koksar-Rohtang road.
Authorities have confirmed the demise of two passengers, including a woman, while the injured were promptly transported to a hospital in Manali after receiving initial medical attention. The accident has prompted three police teams to swiftly respond to the scene, assisting with the ongoing rescue operations.
In the wake of this tragedy, the Lahaul and Spiti police have issued a stern warning to motorists, advising against the use of drugs or mobile phones while operating vehicles to prevent future mishaps.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Himachal Pradesh
- accident
- tragedy
- gorge
- Lahaul
- Spiti
- police
- rescue
- driver safety
- mobile phone
ALSO READ
Controversy Erupts Over Kolkata Police's Arrest of Instagram Influencer
Odisha Police STF Seizes Smuggled Elephant Tusks Worth Rs 50 Lakh
Court Rejects Delhi Police's Plea for Polygraph Test in Aligarh Murder Case
Shimla Conspiracy: Police Superintendent Accuses Top Brass of False RDX Blast Allegations
Sixteen Naxalites surrender in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district: Police.