Left Menu

Tragedy in the Himalayas: Tempo Traveller Plunge Claims Lives

A tragic accident occurred in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul and Spiti district when a tempo traveller fell into a gorge, resulting in two fatalities and multiple injuries. Twenty-four people were aboard during the incident. Police have warned against using drugs or mobile phones while driving.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 16-06-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 22:32 IST
Tragedy in the Himalayas: Tempo Traveller Plunge Claims Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A catastrophic accident in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul and Spiti district led to the tragic deaths of two individuals and left several others injured. The incident occurred when a tempo traveller, carrying 24 people, plunged into a gorge near Gramphu on the Koksar-Rohtang road.

Authorities have confirmed the demise of two passengers, including a woman, while the injured were promptly transported to a hospital in Manali after receiving initial medical attention. The accident has prompted three police teams to swiftly respond to the scene, assisting with the ongoing rescue operations.

In the wake of this tragedy, the Lahaul and Spiti police have issued a stern warning to motorists, advising against the use of drugs or mobile phones while operating vehicles to prevent future mishaps.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
2
Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025