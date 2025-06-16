Mysterious Discovery: Decomposed Body Found Near Roadside Eatery

The decomposed body of a man was found near a roadside eatery along the Prayagraj-Lucknow highway on Monday, according to local authorities.

Identified as Shivchandra Kesarwani, his remains were discovered near Pal Dhaba in the Manikpur police station area, roughly 70 kilometers from the district center.

Kesarwani, known to live with his sister in Kaushambi and work as a tempo driver, was identified through a mobile phone found in his pocket. His family has been notified, and the body sent for a post-mortem examination as the investigation continues.

