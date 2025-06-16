Nepal High Court Shields Journalist Amidst Press Suppression Allegations

The Patan High Court of Nepal has issued an order preventing authorities from arresting journalist Dil Bhusan Pathak, who alleged financial ties between Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba's son and a newly-opened five-star hotel.

Judge Rishi Bhandari from the Patan High Court confirmed the decision after reviewing Pathak's plea for a prohibition order, adding that both parties are to attend court on June 19 for further proceedings.

Pathak's detention was previously sought following his YouTube claim that Jaibir Deuba, associated with a high-profile political family, purchased a luxury property under questionable financial circumstances. The arrest warrant stemmed from Jaibir's complaint, sparking a debate on press freedom and legal jurisdiction.

(With inputs from agencies.)