Minnesota Manhunt: Vance Boelter's Targeted Shooting Spree
Vance Boelter, 57, is arrested and charged with the murder of Minnesota lawmaker Melissa Hortman and the shooting of others in a planned attack targeting Democratic politicians. His actions led to Minnesota's largest manhunt, revealing notebooks detailing plans against multiple lawmakers. A series of high-profile political violence continues.
In a shocking incident that has left the state of Minnesota reeling, Vance Boelter, 57, has been arrested for the assassination of a top Democratic state lawmaker and the shooting of others in what federal authorities describe as a planned political killing spree. The violent attacks over the weekend culminated in Minnesota's largest manhunt in history.
Boelter, who donned a police-style tactical vest and mask to disguise his intentions, is accused of fatally shooting Minnesota House member Melissa Hortman and her husband, while also targeting other Democratic officials. Investigators uncovered a notebook from his vehicle that illustrated his long-standing plans and included a list of potential targets, mostly Democratic lawmakers.
The attacks have sparked renewed concerns about political violence, with federal prosecutors characterizing Boelter's actions as politically motivated, albeit without a clear motive. Boelter faces multiple state and federal charges, including potential first-degree murder and attempted murder, amid growing calls to address and mitigate the rising trend of political violence in the country.
