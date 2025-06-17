Legal Battle Intensifies Over Palestinian Activist Mahmoud Khalil's Detention

The legal struggle surrounding detained Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil has reached a new phase, as his lawyers filed a request on Monday for his immediate release or transfer to New Jersey. The Trump administration seeks to maintain Khalil's detention in Louisiana, alleging that his presence endangers U.S. foreign policy interests.

Judge Michael Farbiarz previously ruled Khalil could not be deported on these grounds. However, he denied his release, citing additional claims that Khalil misrepresented his work history on his green card application. Khalil's attorneys argue this rationale is rare and sees it as retaliation for his activism.

Khalil, who has not been charged with a crime, became a target amid President Trump's campaign against Gaza protestors. Allegations related to Khalil's connections with the United Nations and British Embassy have been challenged by Khalil, pointing out approved internships and overstated employment durations. His wife insists on his eventual release from what she calls an unjust detention.

