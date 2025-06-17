Major Vape Law Reforms Take Effect: Focus on Youth Protection and Retail Regulation

As of today, sweeping changes to New Zealand's vaping laws are officially in force, signalling a decisive move by the coalition Government to curb youth vaping and bring more stringent controls to the vape retail sector. The changes—part of the Smokefree Environments and Regulated Products Amendment Bill (No. 2)—include a nationwide ban on disposable vapes and strict visibility restrictions on vape products in stores and online.

Associate Health Minister Casey Costello says these reforms mark the final stage of legislation passed in December and are designed to strike a balance between supporting adult smoking cessation while protecting young people from the harmful allure of vaping.

Key Measures Now in Effect

1. Ban on Disposable Vapes

Effective immediately, the manufacture, sale, supply, and distribution of disposable vapes is prohibited across New Zealand. These products, often marketed with sweet flavours and bright colours, have become particularly popular among youth and teenagers.

Penalties for violations are substantial: Up to $400,000 for manufacturers, importers, or large retailers. Up to $50,000 for individuals or smaller-scale offenders.



Minister Costello highlighted that disposable vapes had been “the most popular products among young people,” making their removal a pivotal component of the Government’s strategy.

2. Visibility Restrictions in Retail Settings

Retailers, including supermarkets, dairies, petrol stations, and convenience stores, are now required to keep vape products out of public view, aligning their display rules with those long applied to tobacco products.

Specialist vape stores must also adapt their shopfronts to comply with new visibility rules, significantly changing how vape products are presented.

Online retailers based in New Zealand are banned from displaying images of vape products or linking to overseas websites that do.

These visibility restrictions are designed to de-normalize vaping, especially among young audiences, by reducing visual cues and marketing stimuli that encourage experimentation.

Complementary Measures Already Enforced

While the disposable vape ban and visibility rules were delayed six months to allow businesses to prepare, other parts of the December legislation were enforced immediately:

Tougher penalties for selling vapes, cigarettes, or other regulated products to minors.

Proximity restrictions, preventing specialist vape stores from opening near schools and youth-focused facilities.

These early measures aimed to send a clear message to retailers: selling to minors will not be tolerated, and zoning laws will protect young people from exposure in their daily environments.

Stronger Enforcement Framework

To ensure compliance with the enhanced legislation, the Government has increased enforcement capability by recruiting and training 18 dedicated smokefree enforcement officers. These officers are tasked with inspecting vape retailers, monitoring online vendors, and ensuring that the new rules are consistently followed across the country.

Costello stressed the importance of this capacity-building effort:

“The new rules and tougher penalties are supported by greater enforcement capability, ensuring they’re more than just words on paper.”

A Balanced Approach to Smoking Cessation

Minister Costello acknowledged the role that vaping can play in helping adult smokers quit, noting that the Government does not aim to eliminate vaping altogether. Rather, the intent is to restrict youth access and ensure adult-only use in appropriate settings.

“Vaping has played a key role in helping people quit smoking... but vaping isn’t for children and young people, and that’s why the Government has taken action.”

Retail and Public Response

Retailers have had six months to adapt their operations to these new laws. While some in the vape industry have raised concerns over economic impacts and reduced product choice, public health advocates have welcomed the reforms as a long-overdue step to curb what many have called a youth vaping epidemic.

Early signs indicate many stores have begun removing stock of disposable vapes, concealing products from displays, and updating websites in compliance with the new online advertising rules.

Looking Ahead

This legislation positions New Zealand among a growing number of countries introducing firm regulation on vaping products, particularly those with high youth appeal. With enforcement now ramping up, and public awareness increasing, the Government hopes to see a tangible decline in youth vaping rates while maintaining access for adults who rely on vaping as a cessation aid.

As New Zealand strives to balance smoking cessation goals with youth protection, these measures represent a critical step in shaping a healthier future for the next generation.