G7's Call for Middle East Stability Amid Growing Tensions

In a statement released late Monday, the Group of Seven nations vocalized their support for Israel, while characterizing Iran as a destabilizing force in the Middle East. Their call stressed the need for peace and stability amid escalating tensions.

The renewed conflict flared up on Friday with Israel's initiation of air strikes against Iran, heightening fears across a region sensitive to volatility since Israel's military operations began in Gaza last month.

The intensified air war has further exacerbated concerns, underscoring the urgent call from international leaders for de-escalation and dialogue to prevent further regional destabilization.

