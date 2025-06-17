Tragic Collision: Father and Son Lost to Speeding Dumper

A fatal accident involving a speeding dumper truck has resulted in the deaths of a father and his nine-year-old son in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district, police confirmed on Tuesday.

The harrowing incident unfolded on Monday evening as the victims, Mahesh Gaur and his son Pransh, were en route to a 'petha' manufacturing unit in Sabalgarh town. The dumper truck struck their motorcycle from behind, killing the boy instantly, while his father succumbed to his injuries shortly after reaching the hospital.

In the wake of the tragedy, locals took to the streets in protest, blocking the road until authorities intervened. Police have since seized the abandoned vehicle and are diligently pursuing the absconding driver.

