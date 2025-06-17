Left Menu

Delay in Pune's Indrayani River Bridge Construction Sparks Investigation Following Collapse

Former Maharashtra minister Ravindra Chavan demanded an investigation into the delayed construction of a new bridge over the Indrayani river, sanctioned last year. His call follows the collapse of a 35-year-old bridge, resulting in four deaths. Alleged irregularities in the work order have also emerged, prompting further scrutiny.

  • Country:
  • India

A demand for an investigation into the delayed construction of a new bridge over the Indrayani river in Pune has been made by former Maharashtra minister Ravindra Chavan. This comes in the wake of four fatalities and 18 injuries when an aging bridge collapsed.

Chavan emphasized that despite Rs 8 crore being sanctioned for its construction last year, the project remained unstarted. This investigation seeks to uncover reasons behind the delay and hold any responsible officials accountable.

Further controversy surrounds the work order for the new bridge, with allegations of irregularities such as backdating. This has intensified the spotlight on administrative actions leading up to the tragic incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

