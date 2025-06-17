Left Menu

Tragedy at Gaza's Food Distribution Points: The Rising Toll

At least 45 Palestinians have died in the Gaza Strip while trying to access food supplies, with claims surfacing that Israeli forces targeted those at distribution centers. The situation remains tense as both local sources and Israeli military provide conflicting accounts of the events leading to the deaths.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Khanyounis | Updated: 17-06-2025 13:26 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 13:26 IST
Tragedy at Gaza's Food Distribution Points: The Rising Toll
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

At least 45 Palestinians were killed in the Gaza Strip while waiting for crucial UN and commercial trucks to deliver food, according to statements from Gaza's Health Ministry and a local hospital.

The exact circumstances of these killings have not been fully clarified. However, reports from Palestinian sources suggest that Israeli forces have frequently opened fire on crowds attempting to access food distribution points run by an aid group supported by the US and Israel since the centers were inaugurated last month.

Local health officials claim that numerous people have been killed and hundreds injured. In response, the Israeli military has conceded to firing warning shots at individuals they described as approaching their troops suspiciously.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025