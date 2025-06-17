At least 45 Palestinians were killed in the Gaza Strip while waiting for crucial UN and commercial trucks to deliver food, according to statements from Gaza's Health Ministry and a local hospital.

The exact circumstances of these killings have not been fully clarified. However, reports from Palestinian sources suggest that Israeli forces have frequently opened fire on crowds attempting to access food distribution points run by an aid group supported by the US and Israel since the centers were inaugurated last month.

Local health officials claim that numerous people have been killed and hundreds injured. In response, the Israeli military has conceded to firing warning shots at individuals they described as approaching their troops suspiciously.

