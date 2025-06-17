Tragedy at Gaza's Food Distribution Points: The Rising Toll
At least 45 Palestinians have died in the Gaza Strip while trying to access food supplies, with claims surfacing that Israeli forces targeted those at distribution centers. The situation remains tense as both local sources and Israeli military provide conflicting accounts of the events leading to the deaths.
At least 45 Palestinians were killed in the Gaza Strip while waiting for crucial UN and commercial trucks to deliver food, according to statements from Gaza's Health Ministry and a local hospital.
The exact circumstances of these killings have not been fully clarified. However, reports from Palestinian sources suggest that Israeli forces have frequently opened fire on crowds attempting to access food distribution points run by an aid group supported by the US and Israel since the centers were inaugurated last month.
Local health officials claim that numerous people have been killed and hundreds injured. In response, the Israeli military has conceded to firing warning shots at individuals they described as approaching their troops suspiciously.
(With inputs from agencies.)
