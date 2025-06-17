Choksi's Legal Battle: Kidnapping Allegations Against India
Mehul Choksi, wanted in India for the PNB fraud case, is suing the Indian government in London, alleging kidnapping and torture. Indian authorities deny the allegations, claiming state immunity. This legal battle raises questions over jurisdiction and international relations, amid related proceedings against Choksi's nephew, Nirav Modi.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
In a high-stakes legal confrontation, businessman Mehul Choksi has launched a lawsuit against the Indian government in the UK's High Court, accusing it of orchestrating his kidnapping and torture.
The Indian government has vehemently denied these charges, asserting its claim to state immunity, and questioning the UK's jurisdiction over the matter. During recent proceedings, Choksi alleged that in May 2021, he was abducted from Antigua with an intention to be taken forcibly to India.
Choksi's legal representatives argue that five individuals colluded in this act, while the Indian government suggests the suit is designed to hinder Choksi's extradition and embarrass the country. Concurrent legal struggles continue for Choksi's nephew, Nirav Modi, around the PNB fraud controversy.
(With inputs from agencies.)