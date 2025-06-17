Gaza's Struggle: Tragic Clashes Amid Aid Distribution

In a harrowing turn of events, Israeli tanks fired upon civilians gathered for aid in Gaza, resulting in at least 51 deaths and 200 injuries. This tragic incident in Khan Younis underscores the desperation facing residents amidst escalating violence in the region.

Eyewitnesses recounted that Israeli tanks targeted a crowd attempting to access food from aid trucks. "They let us move forward, then shells started falling," said one witness. The attack has since drawn widespread criticism and concern over civilian casualties.

Amidst mounting criticism, the Israeli Defense Forces acknowledged the incident, stressing that investigations are ongoing. Meanwhile, the death toll continues to rise, with additional casualties reported from separate incidents. The conflict intensifies as Gaza endures a severe humanitarian crisis.