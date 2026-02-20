Nuclear Tensions: Iran's Counterproposal and U.S. Military Stance

Iran's Foreign Minister announced on Friday the imminent submission of a counterproposal following recent nuclear discussions. This comes as President Trump acknowledged considering limited military strikes against Iran to expedite a nuclear agreement. U.S. military strategies targeting Iran appear to be rapidly advancing, potentially including leadership changes.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi indicated that this counterproposal should be ready for review by Iran's top officials within days. He expressed hope for further U.S.-Iran discussions shortly. However, military escalation could complicate diplomatic efforts, Araqchi warned. President Trump has set a 10-15 day deadline for Tehran to clinch a deal or face severe repercussions.

Recent talks in Geneva highlighted that the U.S. did not insist on zero uranium enrichment, nor did Iran propose suspending it. Araqchi clarified that ongoing discussions focus on ensuring the peaceful nature of Iran's nuclear ambitions, with measures to ensure compliance potentially linked to sanction relief.

