Ramaphosa Urges Business to Embrace SAYouth.mobi, Expand Youth Job Access

In the wake of Youth Day commemorations on 16 June, President Cyril Ramaphosa has issued a clarion call to South African businesses, public sector entities, and civil society to play a proactive role in addressing the youth unemployment crisis by leveraging government-supported platforms such as SAYouth.mobi.

In his weekly newsletter, the President emphasized that the nation owes it to the youth—past and present—to invest in a future that offers dignity, opportunity, and inclusion. His message pays homage to the historical significance of Youth Day while laying out a practical roadmap to tackle what he calls one of South Africa’s greatest socio-economic challenges.

Youth Unemployment: A Deepening Crisis

President Ramaphosa acknowledged that youth unemployment remains alarmingly high, with millions of young people facing exclusion from the economy. He likened the gravity of the problem to a national emergency that requires an “all-of-society” response.

“South Africa’s young people deserve to lead lives of dignity. Unemployment is robbing far too many of that right. Let us do all we can—as government and business—to empower them to find work or create their own opportunities,” the President said.

SAYouth.mobi: A Game-Changer for Youth Empowerment

A central element of the government’s strategy is the SAYouth.mobi platform, a zero-rated, data-free online portal where unemployed young people can register, build profiles, and access job, training, and learning opportunities.

Over 4.7 million youth are already registered

More than 1.6 million earning and learning opportunities have been facilitated

The platform links directly with the Department of Employment and Labour’s employment services database

President Ramaphosa encouraged businesses to use SAYouth.mobi for talent acquisition, and urged job seekers to take full advantage of the platform’s offerings.

“It is a trusted, cost-free tool for young people. The registration is simple, and the impact is real,” he added.

Public-Private Collaboration: Unlocking Scale

Calling for greater private sector involvement, Ramaphosa urged businesses to use mechanisms like the Employee Tax Incentive (ETI) to hire more young people. He also pointed to the Youth Employment Service (YES)—a public-private initiative that provides workplace experience across industries—as a model of meaningful collaboration.

Since the launch of the Presidential Employment Stimulus in 2020:

Over 2 million work and livelihood opportunities have been created

72% of beneficiaries have been youth

66% have been women

These programmes include school assistant placements, digital work initiatives, and public works jobs, but require scaling through private sector participation to meet demand.

Removing Barriers to Entry-Level Employment

A major concern among job seekers is the experience paradox—the requirement for work experience in entry-level roles. In response, the government abolished experience requirements for public sector entry-level jobs in 2019, opening doors to thousands of first-time job seekers.

Additionally, workplace experience and training are being prioritized through:

Expanded TVET college funding

Operationalization of new campuses

Structured internships and apprenticeships for graduates

This shift addresses the growing skills mismatch between education output and market demand, which continues to limit young people’s employability.

Building an Entrepreneurial Generation

President Ramaphosa underscored the importance of youth entrepreneurship as a long-term solution. Compared to global standards, South Africa’s entrepreneurial activity remains low, limiting job creation and economic innovation.

Through the Presidential Youth Employment Intervention (PYEI), government is:

Providing financial and non-financial support to youth-led businesses

Partnering with the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) and the Department of Small Business Development

Facilitating access to markets, skills training, and startup grants

The goal is to foster an enabling environment where young people become employers, not just employees.

Youth Day Reflections: Honoring the Past, Empowering the Future

Reflecting on Youth Day, the President said South Africa must honor the legacy of young people who sacrificed for democracy by investing in the current generation’s future.

“If we are to live up to the democratic promise for which so many gave their lives, we must unleash the full potential of our young people,” he wrote.

A Call to Action: Everyone Has a Role

In closing, President Ramaphosa praised government teams, social partners, and civil society actors who continue to support youth-focused initiatives. He reaffirmed his administration’s resolve to break down barriers, open up pathways, and scale opportunity for every young person.