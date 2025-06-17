ACB Raids Uncover Shocking Assets of Municipality Officer

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) carried out extensive searches at the home and offices of Fateh Singh Meena on Tuesday. The Paota-Pragpura Municipality Executive Officer is suspected of possessing assets vastly exceeding his declared income.

The ACB's findings reveal that Meena's wealth is 273 percent greater than what his government salary would suggest, as reported by an ACB spokesperson. His investments have spanned several properties, including various flats and parcels of land.

The raids were not limited to Meena's residences alone but were also conducted at locations linked to two of his known associates. The operation stretched across numerous regions, including Jaipur, Paota, Shahpura, Kotputli, Thanagazi, and Viratnagar, intensifying the investigation's scope.

(With inputs from agencies.)