Tragedy Strikes Near Jaipur: Fatal Car Crash Claims Lives
A devastating accident near Jaipur led to the deaths of three individuals and injured six others, including two children, when a speeding car collided with a stationary truck. The victims were en route to Varanasi. Police are working to identify the deceased.
A tragic accident near Jaipur resulted in the deaths of three individuals and injured six others, including two children. The incident occurred when a speeding car crashed into a stationary container truck in the Chandwaji police station area.
The victims were reportedly traveling towards Varanasi when their vehicle lost control, slamming into the parked truck. A woman and two men died on the spot, prompting emergency services to rush the six injured, including two minors, to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Authorities have launched efforts to confirm the identities of those involved in the accident. The tragic event unfolded approximately one kilometre before reaching the Chandwaji area, highlighting concerns over road safety and vehicle control.
(With inputs from agencies.)
