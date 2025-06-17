Dalit Groups Demand Arrest of Former MP Imtiaz Jaleel

Dalit organizations have issued a stark warning, threatening to march to the office of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar police commissioner if former AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel is not apprehended by June 23.

The groups, under the banner of Ambedkar Kruti Samiti, accuse Jaleel of making derogatory remarks about the Buddhist community.

A complaint under the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act has been lodged at the Kranti Chowk police station. The organizations maintain that their demand stems from a perceived grudge harbored by Jaleel against the community for not supporting him in the past assembly elections, and is not related to any political rivalry involving state minister Sanjay Shirsat.

(With inputs from agencies.)