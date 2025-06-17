Left Menu

Exposed Online: The Dark Side of a Digital Breakup

A man from Haroli was booked for posting his ex-girlfriend's private photos online. Munish Soni, the accused, allegedly harassed and threatened the woman, causing her distress. The police have registered a case under various legal sections and are investigating the privacy breach and social media misuse.

A resident of the Haroli area faces legal action for allegedly posting private photographs of his former girlfriend on social media platforms, police officials reported on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Munish Soni, was booked following a complaint from his ex-girlfriend, who claimed he had been harassing her since their breakup. She accused Soni of threatening to publicly share her photos if she refused to meet him.

Haroli's Deputy Superintendent of Police, Mohan Rawat, confirmed that a case has been registered under Sections 78, 351 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act. Authorities are continuing investigations and promise strict action against the privacy violations.

