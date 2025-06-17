Left Menu

South Korea Ratifies Hague Adoption Convention After Decades of Adoption Scandals

South Korea has ratified the Hague Adoption Convention, an international treaty ensuring ethical international adoptions. This policy shift comes after years of unregulated child placements by private agencies, leading to numerous adoption scandals. The treaty will impose stricter oversight, reaffirming South Korea's commitment to children's rights and ethical adoption processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 17-06-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 19:35 IST
South Korea Ratifies Hague Adoption Convention After Decades of Adoption Scandals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

In a historic move, South Korea has ratified the Hague Adoption Convention, a significant step toward establishing ethical international adoption practices. This decision marks a pivotal change in policy decades after the country sent thousands of children abroad under a loosely regulated system.

The government's announcement follows mounting pressure to address fraudulent and abusive practices in its adoption programme, especially prominent in the 1970s and '80s. An increasing number of adoptees have come forward with reports of fabricated records and accusations of being wrongfully removed from their families.

The treaty, set to take effect on October 1, mandates enhanced state oversight to ensure adoptions are conducted legally and ethically. South Korea signed the convention in 2013 but delayed ratification for over a decade as the nation worked to align its adoption system with international standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

 India
2
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025