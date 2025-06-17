Global Powers Unite: Putin and Jinping's Upcoming Middle East Talks

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to have a phone discussion with Chinese President Xi Jinping to address the ongoing situation in the Middle East, as reported by the Interfax news agency. This conversation is expected to occur in the upcoming days.

Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov also revealed, according to TASS, that Putin and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan have reached a consensus to enhance interactions between their countries' foreign and defense ministries. This move comes in response to the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran.

Such diplomatic engagements highlight the urgency for global leadership in addressing regional instabilities, illustrating a coordinated effort by major powers to navigate the complexities of Middle Eastern geopolitics.

