Tragedy in Jharkhand: Newlywed's Death Unravels Sinister Plot

A 20-year-old woman has been apprehended in Jharkhand for allegedly poisoning her husband to death, only a month after their marriage. The accusations surfaced following a complaint from her mother-in-law in Garhwa district.

The incident took place in Bahokudar village on Sunday evening, involving Sunita Singh, who reportedly laced her husband Budhnath Singh's dinner with poison. Following his death, police preserved a sample of the poison for analysis.

Initial allegations by Sunita pointed to her mother-in-law, but she later admitted responsibility and was subsequently jailed. Officers noted a strained relationship between the newlyweds, adding complexity to the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)