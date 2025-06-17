Left Menu

Chhattisgarh's Twin Initiatives: 'Saarthak' and 'Rakshak' for Child Rights

Chhattisgarh launched 'Saarthak' and 'Rakshak' campaigns to enhance child rights awareness and educate on protective laws. Initiated by the CSCPCR during its anniversary, these efforts tackle exploitation through education and link children to governmental schemes, especially in remote, tribal areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 17-06-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 20:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai unveiled two vital campaigns aimed at bolstering child rights awareness across the state on Tuesday.

The initiatives, 'Saarthak' and 'Rakshak', introduced by the Chhattisgarh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CSCPCR), coincide with its 15th foundation day, ushering in a focused drive to educate on child rights and relevant protection laws.

With an emphasis on reaching remote tribal areas, the campaigns seek to educate vulnerable children about their rights and available governmental support, addressing challenges like exploitation and lack of information.

(With inputs from agencies.)

