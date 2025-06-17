Morning Walk Mishap: Retiree Caught in Crossfire

A tranquil morning walk turned dangerous for a retired BSNL employee, Chandra Bhan, who was inadvertently caught in a crossfire in Vijay Nagar on Tuesday.

The incident unfolded near Bhaurao Deoras Colony as a parking disagreement between two groups erupted into gun violence. In the ensuing chaos, Bhan was hit by a stray bullet.

Authorities quickly responded, with five arrests made in connection to the clash. Assistant Commissioner of Police Ritesh Tripathi confirmed the arrests while the investigation remains ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)