Morning Walk Mishap: Retiree Caught in Crossfire

Chandra Bhan, a retired BSNL employee, sustained injuries from a stray bullet while out on a morning walk during a clash between two groups in Vijay Nagar. The altercation, which began over a parking dispute, escalated to gunfire. Five individuals have been arrested, and investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 17-06-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 20:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tranquil morning walk turned dangerous for a retired BSNL employee, Chandra Bhan, who was inadvertently caught in a crossfire in Vijay Nagar on Tuesday.

The incident unfolded near Bhaurao Deoras Colony as a parking disagreement between two groups erupted into gun violence. In the ensuing chaos, Bhan was hit by a stray bullet.

Authorities quickly responded, with five arrests made in connection to the clash. Assistant Commissioner of Police Ritesh Tripathi confirmed the arrests while the investigation remains ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

