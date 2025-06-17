Africa Data Centres and Blue Turtle Partner to Drive SA’s Cloud, Colocation Growth

Africa Data Centres (ADC), a key business unit of pan-African technology group Cassava Technologies, has announced a strategic commercial partnership with Blue Turtle Technologies, a leading South African enterprise IT solutions provider. This collaboration will enable the deployment of advanced colocation and private hosted cloud services from ADC’s state-of-the-art facilities in Cape Town and Midrand, marking a pivotal milestone in the evolution of South Africa’s digital infrastructure ecosystem.

Strategic Colocation for Enterprise Transformation

As enterprises increasingly shift away from traditional on-premises IT models, the demand for scalable, secure, and compliant infrastructure solutions has surged. Recognising this shift, ADC and Blue Turtle have joined forces to meet the growing needs of enterprise customers across South Africa. The partnership empowers Blue Turtle to deploy multiple racks at ADC’s strategically located data centres, giving their enterprise clients access to high-performance, secure colocation and private cloud environments.

The Cape Town and Midrand locations offer optimal conditions for enterprise operations, including regulatory compliance, disaster recovery, and ultra-low latency connectivity. These benefits will support businesses in their digital transformation journeys while ensuring data sovereignty and protection in line with national regulations such as the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA).

Leadership Perspectives: Accelerating Adoption and Innovation

“This partnership enables us to offer customers trusted colocation and private cloud solutions in two of South Africa’s most strategic data centre locations,” stated Jan Hitge, Business Development Manager for Managed Services at Blue Turtle Technologies. “As enterprise clients increasingly look for secure, scalable, and cost-efficient alternatives to on-premises infrastructure, we anticipate strong market uptake — a confidence reflected in the accelerated ramp-up timeline we’ve committed to.”

Adil El Youssefi, CEO of Africa Data Centres, emphasized the broader significance of the partnership: “This agreement is about more than just filling racks; it’s about enabling digital transformation across the economy. Blue Turtle brings a strong client base and the ability to scale rapidly, making them an ideal partner in our mission to deliver secure, resilient, and sustainable digital infrastructure across South Africa.”

Enhanced Enterprise Services and National Impact

The partnership is expected to deliver immediate and long-term benefits to South Africa’s business and technology ecosystem. By offering high-availability colocation services, robust connectivity, and integrated disaster recovery options, ADC and Blue Turtle aim to support enterprises in modernising their IT environments and future-proofing their operations. This is particularly relevant for sectors like finance, healthcare, telecoms, and government that operate under strict compliance and uptime requirements.

Furthermore, the collaboration is well-positioned to foster innovation in emerging technology areas. According to both parties, the partnership could evolve into broader cloud initiatives, edge computing strategies, and AI-ready infrastructure rollouts — cornerstones of the digital economy.

Africa Data Centres: Expanding a Pan-African Digital Backbone

Africa Data Centres operates the continent’s largest interconnected, carrier- and cloud-neutral data centre platform. The company continues to expand its footprint across Africa, driven by its mission to power digital growth with sustainability and inclusivity at the core. The collaboration with Blue Turtle is a strategic move that not only strengthens ADC’s capabilities in South Africa but also sets the stage for enterprise-level digital transformation across the continent.

With Blue Turtle’s robust go-to-market capabilities and decades-long experience delivering IT solutions to large-scale enterprises, the partnership signifies a dynamic force in South Africa’s journey toward becoming a leading technology hub.

Outlook: Laying the Groundwork for a Digital Future

As Africa enters a new era of digital transformation, partnerships like this one are essential for unlocking innovation and accelerating adoption of cloud computing, AI, and advanced analytics. Businesses now have a powerful ally in Blue Turtle and ADC, offering infrastructure that is not only technically superior but also aligned with the highest standards of compliance, scalability, and sustainability.

The road ahead is one of opportunity: enabling secure digital ecosystems, fostering economic growth, and elevating South Africa’s role as a continental leader in technology infrastructure.