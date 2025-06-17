Left Menu

Juvenile Justice Delivers, Three in Custody for Attempted Murder

Three juveniles have been apprehended by Delhi Police in connection with an attempted murder case following a violent altercation in Rohini. The incident involved two groups of minors and resulted in the death of a 12-year-old. Authorities expect further arrests as the investigation continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 21:17 IST
Juvenile Justice Delivers, Three in Custody for Attempted Murder
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police have detained three juveniles related to an attempted murder case in Rohini, according to officials.

The altercation erupted between two groups of minors outside a bar near a mall on June 9, leading to the death of a 12-year-old boy.

The opposing group reportedly retaliated with knives and broken bottles, leaving another minor seriously injured. A crime branch team arrested the accused while planning further crimes, with investigations ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

 India
2
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025