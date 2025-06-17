Juvenile Justice Delivers, Three in Custody for Attempted Murder
Three juveniles have been apprehended by Delhi Police in connection with an attempted murder case following a violent altercation in Rohini. The incident involved two groups of minors and resulted in the death of a 12-year-old. Authorities expect further arrests as the investigation continues.
Delhi Police have detained three juveniles related to an attempted murder case in Rohini, according to officials.
The altercation erupted between two groups of minors outside a bar near a mall on June 9, leading to the death of a 12-year-old boy.
The opposing group reportedly retaliated with knives and broken bottles, leaving another minor seriously injured. A crime branch team arrested the accused while planning further crimes, with investigations ongoing.
