A legal battle unfolds as Yunqing Jian, a Chinese scientist, faces serious charges for alleged conspiracy to cultivate a toxic fungus at the University of Michigan. Court documents reveal active plea negotiations are underway to possibly resolve the complex case.

Jian, 33, was apprehended on June 3, accused of collaborating with her compatriot boyfriend to work with fusarium graminearum, a pathogen that threatens vital crops like wheat and rice. Federal permits to handle these materials were notably lacking, triggering national security alert.

The saga intensified when Jian's boyfriend, Zunyong Liu, 34, was intercepted and turned back to China at Detroit airport, carrying undeclared strains of the fungus. Meanwhile, another scientist en route to the university was arrested shortly after, complicating the matter further with charges related to illicit biological shipments.

(With inputs from agencies.)