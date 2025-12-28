Left Menu

India Reaches New Heights in 2025: National Security, Sports, and Science

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed 2025 as a year of significant achievements for India in national security, sports, and scientific innovation. From military successes to historic sports victories and advancements in space exploration, India's influence was globally recognized, marking a year of pride and accomplishment.

Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' address, proudly announced 2025 as a landmark year for India's advancements in national security, sports, and scientific innovation.

This year witnessed India's armed forces taking decisive actions in Operation Sindoor against terror infrastructures across the border, further strengthening national security. Meanwhile, the sports arena celebrated remarkable achievements as the men's cricket team secured the ICC Champions Trophy, and the women's team clinched its first World Cup victory.

In scientific achievements, India marked a milestone with Shubhanshu Shukla becoming the nation's first astronaut to reach the International Space Station, underscoring the country's growing prominence in space exploration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

