Left Menu

Domodedovo Airport Assets Seized by Russian State

A Moscow court ruled to transfer Moscow's Domodedovo airport assets to the Russian state. Owned by businessman Dmitry Kamenshchik, these assets raised concerns over foreign influence. The case follows a trend of asset seizures, including major companies, since the Ukraine conflict, totaling 2.4 trillion roubles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 22:12 IST
Domodedovo Airport Assets Seized by Russian State
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant legal development, a Moscow court ruled on Tuesday to transfer the assets of Domodedovo, the third-largest airport in Russia, to state ownership. This decision comes at the request of the Prosecutor General, swelling the state's control over strategic assets.

The court's filings revealed that Domodedovo's assets were under the control of Russian businessman Dmitry Kamenshchik. Known for holding citizenship in Turkey and the United Arab Emirates, Kamenshchik's ownership has raised flags about potential foreign influence, given the airport's strategic importance.

This move is part of a broader campaign of asset retrieval by Russian authorities, who have been transitioning assets to state control since the Ukraine conflict began. Previous seizures include prominent companies like grain trader Rodnie Polya and oil service provider Borets, with state transfers now amounting to over 2.4 trillion roubles ($30.48 billion).

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

 India
2
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025