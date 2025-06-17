In a significant legal development, a Moscow court ruled on Tuesday to transfer the assets of Domodedovo, the third-largest airport in Russia, to state ownership. This decision comes at the request of the Prosecutor General, swelling the state's control over strategic assets.

The court's filings revealed that Domodedovo's assets were under the control of Russian businessman Dmitry Kamenshchik. Known for holding citizenship in Turkey and the United Arab Emirates, Kamenshchik's ownership has raised flags about potential foreign influence, given the airport's strategic importance.

This move is part of a broader campaign of asset retrieval by Russian authorities, who have been transitioning assets to state control since the Ukraine conflict began. Previous seizures include prominent companies like grain trader Rodnie Polya and oil service provider Borets, with state transfers now amounting to over 2.4 trillion roubles ($30.48 billion).

